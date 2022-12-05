'Betty Whiteout' receives most votes in snowplow naming contest

New names for all the snowplows clearing the roads in Chatham-Kent.

The municipality has released the list of winning names after more than 1,600 votes were cast in this year's snowplow naming contest.

The winning entries are Betty Whiteout with 159 votes, Ctrl Salt Delete with 155, Flurrie Jenkins with 150, Harry Plower with 100, Edward Blizzardhands with 89, and Scoop Dogg with 88.

There were more than 30 entries in the contest.

Chatham-Kent's Infrastructure and Engineering Services has partnered with WINMAR Property Restoration which is funding the plow decals to display the names.

One plow will be named in each of Chatham-Kent's six wards.