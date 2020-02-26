Bidding Farewell to Former Tecumseh Fire Chief



A veteran firefighter and fire chief in Windsor and Essex County will be laid to rest.

The funeral mass for 77-year-old Bob Tapak takes place Wednesday, February 26th at 11am at St. Anne Church on Tecumseh Rd. East.

Tapak passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020

He served as a firefighter and chief for over 40 years in Windsor, Maidstone, Lakeshore and Tecumseh.

The town of Tecumseh is asking for patience from its drivers as there is expected to be a long funeral procession for mourners to pay their final respects.

Beginning at 8:30am, northbound Shawnee Road will be closed to allow for two ladder trucks to display a flag over Tecumseh.

The process will begin around 10:30am from Windsor Chapel to St. Anne Church.

After the funeral, around 12:45pm, Chief Tapak will be borne on the antique fire truck from St. Anne Church on Lesperance to Town Hall, through Fall Hall 1 and return back to Windsor Chapel.

