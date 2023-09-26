Biden is headed to Michigan to join the UAW picket line. He's all-in on showing his union bona fides

WASHINGTON - Experts in presidential and U.S. labor history say they cannot recall an instance where a sitting president has joined an ongoing strike.

President Joe Biden will do just that on Tuesday, which is the 12th day of the United Auto Workers' strike against the major carmakers.

It comes one day before former President Donald Trump will make his own visit to meet with striking UAW members.

Biden has repeatedly sided with the UAW during their strike, saying Monday from the White House that the workers should participate in the carmakers' riches "now that the industry is roaring back."