Biden Officially Becomes 46th President of the United States

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

In a ceremony held Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Biden declared that "democracy has prevailed," as he took the oath at a U.S. Capitol that had been battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks earlier.

Biden takes the helm of a deeply divided nation and inherits a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

More history was made at Biden's side, as Kamala Harris became the first woman to be vice-president. The former U.S. senator from California is also the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency and the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

