Biden's First Call as President to a Foreign Leader Will be to Trudeau

The first phone call U.S. President Joe Biden makes to a foreign leader will happen today and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be on the other end of the line.

The White House press secretary says the two leaders will discuss the important relationship between Canada and the United States, as well as Biden's decision to cancel the Keystone X-L pipeline.

During his first day in office, Biden signed an order to rescind former president Donald Trump's approval of the $8-billion U.S. cross-border pipeline expansion.

The project stalled throughout Barack Obama's two terms before being outright cancelled in 2015, then twice resurrected by Trump.

Trudeau has been careful to point out that Biden's campaign had already promised to block the expansion.

He says he is disappointed, but acknowledges the president's decision to fulfil his election campaign promise on Keystone X-L.

The pipeline would've carried oil from Western Canada to refineries and distribution centers in the U.S. Over the years it has been opposed by numerous environmental groups who say the pipeline would have increased the country's carbon footprint.

Trudeau has welcomed Biden's other decision, including rejoining the Paris accord, a moratorium on oil and gas drilling in the Arctic and reversing the travel ban on Muslim-majority countries.

With files from the Canadian Press