Biden Takes Michigan in Tight Race

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner in Michigan by several news media outlets.

While final ballots are still being tallied, the margin is believed to be too large for President Donald Trump to claim the state he won in 2016.

The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit to halt the ballot count in Michigan claiming it has not been given access to several voting locations across the state.

Michigan saw its largest election turnout in history with over 5-million votes cast.

A new president has not yet been declared — Biden currently has 264 electoral college votes while Trump has 214.

Candidates need 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.