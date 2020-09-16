Big 10 to Play Football This Fall

The Big 10 is reversing itself, saying it will try to stage a college football season this fall.

The league announced it plans to have games as soon as October 23rd. That's a change from last month when they said there would be no fall sports this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big 10 said in a statement everyone involved in the programs would be tested daily for the virus. Any team with a five-percent positivity rating in testing would immediately stop practicing.

Colleges have been under financial pressure to restart their seasons because of the revenue football generates.

President Trump is happy about news that Big 10 college football will be happening after all. Trump tweeted that it's great news. He also took some credit for the Big 10's decision to reverse its earlier position and allow college football to be played this fall.

Trump said it's his "great honor to have helped." He also wished teams a fantastic season.

with files from Associated Press