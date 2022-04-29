Big donation from Stellantis employees and retirees to benefit local youth through United Way

Just over $830,000 has been raised by Stellantis employees and retirees for the 2021-2022 United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County campaign, the largest single United Way donation this year in Windsor-Essex that will go towards helping local children, youth and families.

This year's employee pledge also amounts to an 11 per cent increase versus the previous year.

The funds generated will go directly into the community, with new and innovative cradle-to-career solutions for children and youth in priority neighbourhoods of West Windsor, Downtown Windsor and Leamington.

United Way officials say without the Stellantis donation, many of their programs in Windsor-Essex wouldn't be possible.

Community support will focus on improving academic success in elementary and high school-age children by providing tutoring, mentoring, nutrition and mental wellness support, as well as wrap-around support for parents and families.



This year, new and innovative solutions will be put in place for elementary-age youth in those priority neighbourhoods including:

- Improving mental wellness and reducing wait lists for mental health services by providing more community mental health supports

- Access to quality after-school programs to improve grades, develop skills and build character

- Increasing access to food by ensuring students have enough food during the school day

United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County CEO Lorraine Goddard says Stellantis has been an incredibly generous partner for decades.

We are so grateful for their continued support. The donations received through Stellantis will be invested in programs to ensure that local children and youth succeed in their education, career and life."