Big Jump in Homes Prices in Windsor-Essex

Home prices in Windsor-Essex continue to skyrocket.

The local association of realtors say the average sales price for a home last month was $379,813 compared to $304,333 in January 2019.

The association adds the total monthly listings were also down 6.78 percent compared to January 2019.

According to the association, there were 301 properties sold in January compared to 384 in January 2019.

Two storey homes were the most popular style of homes sold in January.

Right now, there are 760 listings in Windsor-Essex.