A surge in sales of the Chrysler Pacifica during the second quarter.

FCA Canada reports more than 3,200 of the Windsor-built minivans were sold in Canada in the April-to-June period.

That's up 56 per cent from the same quarter last year.

The company says sales of the Chrysler Grand Caravan totalled 846, which is down 27 per cent over the same three-month period.