Big Ten looking to add more Pac-12 schools

The Big Ten could be poaching more schools from the Pac-12 conference.

The Big Ten released a statement on Wednesday that is has begun "exploratory discussions" about potential additions.

The conference is reportedly looking at Pac-12 schools Washington and Oregon.

The Big Ten will already be adding USC and UCLA in 2024.

The Pac-12 is down to nine schools after Colorado voted to rejoin the Big 12 in 2024.

The Big Ten has also considered adding Cal and Stanford, which could balloon the conference to 20 teams.

— with files from MetroSource