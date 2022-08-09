Big Ten on verge of $1 Billion in TV deals excluding ESPN

The Big Ten collegiate athletic conference is on the verge of massive television deals in excess of one-billion dollars.

It plans to create a football triple-header featuring Fox, CBS and NBC, according to Sports Business Journal media writer John Ourand who first reported the news.

If the agreement goes through, ESPN will be out of the business of Big Ten football and basketball for the first time in 40 years.

This will replace the SEC, which will move all its games to ABC and ESPN in a deal that pays the SEC around 330-million dollars for its top football games beginning in 2024.

The deals with all three networks are not yet finalized.

— with files from AM800's MetroSource