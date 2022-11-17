Big uptick in Bird Canada e-scooter usage in Windsor in 2022

A big uptick in use for Bird Canada scooters in Windsor during 2022.

Bird Canada released their results for the past year, which shows that tens of thousands of Windsorites embraced e-scooters and e-bikes in 2022, with the city in the top three performing cities for number of rides and kilometres travelled.

Chief Operating Officer Alex Petre says the statistics show residents and visitors alike continued to embrace the micromobility program.

"This year alone we actually had folks in Windsor riding over 300,000 kilometres in total," she continued. "Just to kind of wrap your head around that it's the equivalent of travelling seven times around the world. And an average trip length was just under three kilometres."

The city's longest trip of the season by one customer was 67 kms in a single ride, which Peters says means more and more Windsorites are embracing this mode of transportation compared with 2021.

In addition to having some of the most loyal riders, Windsor also saw the third-highest number of trips taken during the 2022 season.

"So that's really exciting because it means that first and foremost there were lots of trips which means that people are really incorporating them into their transportation options and leaving the car sometimes at home which is great for our planet. Which means instead of maybe having a really short drive you actually choose a nice e-scooter or e-bike ride to get to your destination."

Sustainability remained at the forefront of both the company and users' minds, with many naming the eco-friendly aspect of e-scooters the number one reason for choosing them.

Petre says since launching in 2019 they've worked extremely hard to win the trust and respect of the cities they serve, and look to continue that in Windsor based on the positive feedback of the first two years.

"I think that's especially exciting as it is the second season, so it's not necessarily just new and exciting shiny technology, but it is something that people are adopting as part of their normal way of life. So we're really excited about this and obviously hope to continue to provide these services to the City of Windsor," she stated.

At the end of the 2022 season, Bird Canada undertook a nationwide survey of over 3,000 riders, which found that 98% of respondents in all locations agreed the program made a positive impact on their city, with 56% asking for more vehicles, a larger operating zone and more parking spaces.

Petre says Windsor sat within the top three cities where this sentiment was highest.

The season has ended for Bird Canada in Windsor due to the colder temperatures as we head into winter, but Petre says once things start to warm up ahead of the spring they'll be back in operation.