Bike training sessions launched as part of local active school initiative

A local initiative in helping to encouraging more kinds in Windsor-Essex to walk, wheel, roll and bike to school.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, along with the Active School Travel Regional Committee, launched the latest activity on Tuesday morning involving the first series of CAN-Bike pilot training sessions with grade 4 and 5 students at King Edward Public School.

The bike training sessions were led by Can-Bike certified educators from Bike Windsor Essex, who taught students about helmet fitting, basic bike maintenance, rules of the road, hand signals, and general cycling safety.

WECHU Director of Health Promotion, Eric Nadalin, says in addition to the biking sessions today kids in the community have been pushed towards other active ways to get to school.

"That's helpful not only to support children's health and well being, but it's good for the environment as well. We're really excited to be here today and be joined by all of our partners that are involved in the grant, to just celebrate what's been doing to date and kickoff some onsite learning sessions that are run by Bike Windsor-Essex. They're going to teach kids how to ride safely."

He says this is just another initiative among many that have been carried out at local schools over the past year.

"The pilot schools have been involved in assessments of student's current activities for biking to and from school. Training's where we've created committees and champions on site at each school to help to deliver on some of the initiatives. We've purchased bike racks through this grant funding so that people have a safe place to store their bikes and scooters and that type of equipment."

Nadalin says there's no targeted age group for the initiatives

"It's the hope that the grant funding, and the activities that came out of it, are available to students of all ages across all the school boards."

With support provided through a $60,000 grant from the Ontario Active School Travel Fund, several activities and projects were undertaken in the last 12 months to create an environment where students could safely engage in physical activity while going to and from school.

The project has provided direct support to more than 2,700 students across six schools through various AST initiatives.



- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi