Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women in Nevada for alleged decades-old sexual assaults

LAS VEGAS - Nine more women are accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault in a lawsuit that alleges he used what they call his "enormous power, fame and prestige" to victimize them.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Nevada alleges that the women were individually drugged and assaulted between approximately 1979 and 1992 in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe homes, dressing rooms and hotels.

The 85-year-old Cosby has now been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by more than 60 women.

He's denied all allegations.

Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the MeToo era.

He spent nearly three years at a state prison near Philadelphia before a higher court threw out the conviction and released him in 2021.