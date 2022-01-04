Bill Marra officially Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare's new president and CEO

Bill Marra has stepped into his new role at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare sooner than expected.

As of January 1, Marra became the hospital's new president and CEO taking over for the outgoing Janice Kaffer who announced she'd be retiring back in November.

Kaffer was to transition out of the role by the end of March, but the hospital's Board of Directors made the decision to make the change now.

According to a statement, the goal is to "facilitate a single leadership voice in managing the Omicron surge" and to ensure there isn't any "role confusion between an incoming and outgoing CEO."

The hospital says Kaffer will continue to support Marra in an advisor capacity over the next few months.

Kaffer held the role of president and CEO for more than seven years while Marra has been with the organization for 10 years.