Bill to allow tradespeople to claim travel expenses passes second reading

A private member's bill designed to let tradespeople claim travel expenses on their income tax return has passed second reading in the House of Commons.

Bill C-241, An Act to amend the Income Tax Act, passed during voting in Parliament on Wednesday.

Chris Lewis, Conservative MP for the riding of Essex, introduced the bill earlier this year.

It would allow allow tradespersons to claim expenses for work at least 120 kilometres from their residence, including travel, accommodation and meals.

Lewis this would provide a tax deduction for skilled trades workers which would help given the rising cost of fuel and food.

"When a skilled trades worker leaves Windsor, as an example, and has to go to Calgary, they can not write off their plane flight, their mileage, their hotel room or their meals, their food when they get there," he says. "So the expense and cost of travelling for work is enormous."

Lewis points out that there's no caps on how many times a business person can fly and write off hotels, meals and his flights.

He calls this a very fair bill and hopes it will incentivize skilled trades people to go to other areas of Canada for available jobs.

Lewis says that "by 2025, Ontario alone will need an additional 350,000 tradespeople to fill the current need."

The bill now heads to the the Finance Committee to be studied. From there, the bill still needs to pass third reading in the House of Commons before receiving Senate approval and then royal assent to become law, something expected sometime in the fall.

This is the first private member's bill to be introduced by Chris Lewis, who was first elected to the House of Commons in 2019.

His bill received full support of the Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois and the New Democrats. Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse voted in favour of the measure.

Conservative MP for Essex, Chris Lewis (left) and NDP MP for Windsor West, Brian Masse (right) pose on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The two Windsor-Essex politicians each had a private member's bill pass second reading in the House of Commons on the same day. (Image courtesy of Chris Lewis Facebook page)