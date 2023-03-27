Bill to allow tradespeople to claim travel expenses passes third reading

The Conservative MP for Essex will be starting the week looking for support in the Senate for his private member's bill aimed at skilled trades workers.

Chris Lewis's Bill C-241, An Act to amend the Income Tax Act, passed third reading in the House of Commons on March 22.

The bill would allow allow tradespeople to claim expenses for work at least 120 kilometres from their residence, including travel, accommodation and meals.

Lewis says there are a lot of great projects across Canada that need skilled trades.

"This bill allows them to write off their travel expenses with no caps. So the more hours, the more weeks, the months that they work, it builds our Canadian economy and Canada's infrastructure. Quite frankly it continues to put food on the plates of Canadians, so I'm very happy," he says.

The bill passed third reading by a vote of 172-152, receiving full support of the Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois and the New Democrats.

Lewis says he's so happy Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse spoke to members to his party about supporting this bill.

"This can only, only help our skilled trades. I'm just really excited that it's here now. Now the heavy lifting begins in the Senate and we'll do that as quickly as we can," he says.

This is the first private member's bill to be introduced by Chris Lewis, who was first elected to the House of Commons in 2019.

He says it's not done yet but it's exciting to be at this point.

"Next steps quite frankly are to getting with all the Senators, as many as I can possibly get to, the Conservative Senators, the independent Senators, to really find a sponsor for this bill that's as passionate about skilled trades as I am," he adds.

The bill needs Senate approval and then royal assent to become law.