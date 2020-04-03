Bill Withers Dead at 81

Legendary singer songwriter Bill Withers has died.

The 81-year-old who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the including “Lean On Me” and “Ain't No Sunshine,” died from heart complications, his family said in a statement.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, who withdrew from making music in the mid-1980s, died on Monday in Los Angeles, We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” the family statement read.

“Lean On Me” was performed at the inaugurations of both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and “Ain't No Sunshine'” and “Lean on Me” are among Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

— With files from The Canadian Press