Billions of Dollars Announced in COVID-19 Relief

The federal government made a major COVID-19 funding announcement on Wednesday.

In a morning news conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will spend up to $82-billion to help support workers, businesses and the entire Canadian economy.

Trudeau says that includes $27-billion in direct support to workers and businesses to help them get through the current economic crisis.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau also spoke on Wednesday and said there will be an emergency care benefit for anyone who falls ill, needs to self-isolate, or who must take care of a family member with COVID-19 who doesn't qualify for employment insurance (E-I).

According to Morneau, help is also on the way for anyone who loses their job and doesn't qualify for E-I.

There will be a wage subsidy for small-business owners to help keep staff on the payroll and an increase to the Canada Child Benefit to help parents cover the cost of child care or other impacts of having to stay at home.

Other measures include deferring tax payments to August, a GST credit for low-income Canadians, boosting support for shelters to help those escaping gender-based violence and a six-month moratorium on student loan repayments.

