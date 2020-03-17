Bills Aquire Diggs

The NFL has barred in-person interviews with free agents and also banned travel by team personnel and the league also says it will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas.

The draft will be televised regardless of its venue or format.

The Vikings are moving on from receiver Stefon Diggs.

ESPN reports Minnesota traded him and a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for a package of four draft picks, including a first-rounder in this year's draft.

Diggs drew headlines early Monday after tweeting "it's time for a new beginning."

He caught 63 passes for more than 11-hundred yards and six touchdowns for Minnesota last season.