Bills beat Chiefs in final minutes

(Kansas City, MO) -- Josh Allen hit Dawson Knox for a 14-yard, go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute left in regulation as the Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taron Johnson picked off Patrick Mahomes on the ensuing possession to seal the deal for Buffalo.

Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns, while Stefon Diggs caught 10 passes for 148 yards and a score.

The Bills lead the AFC East with a 5-and-1 record.

Patrick Mahomes had 338 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the losing effort.

The Chiefs remain at the top of the AFC West at 4-and-2.

— with files from MetroSource