Bills blow out Rams to open 2022 NFL season
(Inglewood, CA) -- The Bills are starting the season off with a big victory over the defending Super Bowl champions.
Buffalo rolled to a 31-10 victory over the Rams in Inglewood.
Josh Allen threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for 56 yards and a score.
Stefon Diggs caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Matthew Stafford completed 29 of 41 pass attempts for 240 yards and a touchdown, but also threw three interceptions.
Cooper Kupp made 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown.
— with files from MetroSource