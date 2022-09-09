iHeartRadio
Bills blow out Rams to open 2022 NFL season

(Inglewood, CA)  --  The Bills are starting the season off with a big victory over the defending Super Bowl champions.  

Buffalo rolled to a 31-10 victory over the Rams in Inglewood.  

Josh Allen threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for 56 yards and a score.  

Stefon Diggs caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.  

Matthew Stafford completed 29 of 41 pass attempts for 240 yards and a touchdown, but also threw three interceptions.  

Cooper Kupp made 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown.  

— with files from MetroSource

