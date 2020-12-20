Bills Clinch First AFC East Title in 25 Years

The 25-year wait is over for Buffalo Bills fans.

The Bills clinched their first AFC East title since 1995 with a 48-19 victory over the Denver Broncos Saturday.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for over 350-yards while tying Jack Kemp's franchise record for touchdown runs.

Stefon Diggs had 11 catches for 147-yards while Cole Beasley added eight grabs for 112-yards in the win which improves Buffalo to 11-3 on the year.

Elsewhere, the Green Bay Packers moved to 11-3 as well with a 24-16 win over the slumping Carolina Panthers.