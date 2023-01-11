Bills' Hamlin discharged from hospital
Buffalo Bills safety was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, nine days after collapsing on field against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, NY," the Bills said in a statement. "Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday."
Jamie Nadler, MD, critical care physician and Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health, and the care team lead for Hamlin said, "We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills."
The second-year safety suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills’ Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. The game was eventually postponed.
With just under seven minutes remaining in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Hamlin attempted to tackle Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, whose shoulder drove into Hamlin’s chest, near midfield.
Hamlin went to ground as the play ended and got back up, but then immediately collapsed. Training staff then rushed onto the field to administer care, including CPR.
After having his breathing tube removed earlier in the week and communicating with doctors, family and teammates, he was moved to a Buffalo-area hospital last week to continue his recovery.
More details to follow.