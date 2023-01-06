Bills' Hamlin has breathing tube removed, speaking in hospital

Damar Hamlin's breathing tube has been removed and the Buffalo Bills safety has been able to talk to his family and care team, the team announced Friday.

Hamlin had previously had a breathing tube in place after being rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing on the field Monday night, but can now fully breathe on his own.

"Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills said in a statement. "His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

The update comes a day after physicians treating him said he he made “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours.”

The second-year player spent two days sedated and listed in critical condition.

Hamlin was selected by Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Pitt. He spent his rookie season limited to special teams roles, and took over the starting safety job in Week 3 in place of veteran Micah Hyde, who remains sidelined by a neck injury.

Fans, team owners and players — including Tom Brady and Russell Wilson — have made donations to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, which had raised more than $7 million by Thursday morning.