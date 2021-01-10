Bills Open Wild Card Weekend with First Playoff Win in 24 Years

Wild card weekend in the NFL kicked off with three games Saturday.

The AFC champion Buffalo Bills won a playoff game for the first time in 24-years.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes in a 27-24 Bills win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Elsewhere, the LA Rams emerged victorious over the Seattle Seahawks with a 30-20 win in their NFC Wild Card game.

In the late game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers downed the Washington Football Team 31-23 in their NFC Wild Card game.

Tom Brady threw two touchdowns in his NFL record 41st playoff game.

This was the Buccaneers first trip to the post-season since 2007.

Wild Card weekend wraps up with three more games Sunday.

Baltimore makes a stop in Tennessee for a 1:05pm kick off, Chicago hosts New Orleans and 4:40pm and it's the Browns and Steelers in Pittsburgh at 8:15pm.