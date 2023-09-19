iHeartRadio
BioSteel creditors list shows company owes millions to the who's who of sports


BioSteel sports drink logo is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, August 4, 2015. Canopy Growth Corp. has bought a majority stake in BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., a maker of sports nutrition products. (J.P. Moczulski/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. - BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. owes a slew of top-ranking sports teams and leagues millions of dollars.

In a preliminary list filed by the sports drink company which obtained creditor protection last week, BioSteel details more than $439 million in amounts owed to a range of businesses including manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

Of the sports entities listed, the National Hockey League's merchandising and licensing affiliate NHL Enterprises is the top creditor with $8.7 million owing.

The Los Angeles Lakers basketball team is owed $2.5 million, rival Miami Heat just shy of $1 million and the United States Soccer Federation about $676,000.

Basketball teams the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are owed $367,000 and $297,000, respectively, followed by USA Hockey $197,000 and Hurricanes Hockey with $96,000.

In hopes of diversifying away from the cannabis market, Canopy Growth Corp. bought a majority share of BioSteel in 2019 but has since announced plans to sell the business because of profitability challenges.

