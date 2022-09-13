Bird Canada putting a focus on the University of Windsor

Bird Canada is shifting some of its focus to provide e-scooters and e-bikes on the campus of the University of Windsor.

A deal to provide more e-scooters and e-bikes on campus was signed in 2021 but due to COVID-19, the number of students on-campus was limited and the launching of the program was put on hold.

Alexandra Petre, Chief Operating Officer for Bird Canada, says it's the same number of scooters they've always had in Windsor.

"However, we are deploying more at the university just because it's a much busier time of year at the university, if you compare to how many people are on campus in September compared to July or even March, and earlier this year," she says.

Petre says it is very easy to get around and very convenient.

"We have designated parking spots throughout campus. So if you are scooting to a library or your residence, you basically have a designated parking spot for your scooter right outside" she says. "So it gets you much closer to your destination if you were to drive or anything else."

Petre says they also just launched a student pass offering up to 57 per cent off the regular price.

"We all know what it's like being a student, so we are very much trying to support students making this green choice. So there's lots of discounts available to students if they choose e-scooters or e-bikes," she adds.

Throughout September, Bird Canada will also host dedicated safety events on campus to educate on how to ride, specific campus rules and safe riding and parking behaviour. Free helmets will be given to those who attend.

Bird Canada launched the service in Windsor on May 1, 2021 as part of a pilot project with the City of Windsor. The service was renewed in early 2022.