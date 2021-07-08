Bird Scooter Demos in Windsor on Thursday

If you've been wanting to try one of the Bird Scooters in downtown Windsor but too nervous to go about it, Thursday is your chance

The CEO of Bird Canada, Stewart Lyons, tells AM800 News, they'll be having an event on the waterfront and Bird Canada staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

"We'll teach everyone how to ride a scooter, we'll give out free helmets, so if you stop by you'll get a free bird helmet and we'll just make sure that the folks who stop by are aware of the rules and know how to ride scooters properly and appropriately."

Lyons says the free event is for everyone, especially if you've never used a Bird scooter before.

"So if someone hasn't tried it yet and they've been intimidated or scared or just nervous to try it, we have our trained staff there and our track record so far is perfect," he says. "We've never had a failed attempt for someone to learn how to ride a scooter and that's for all ages. Once we've done it slowly and correctly we've been a perfect record in teaching people how to ride them."

Despite a few issues when the program launched in Windsor, things are going well now.

"We've been pretty vigilant about making sure we enforce the rules and we've even had to unfortunately remove a few people from the service that weren't listening."

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Civic Terrace on Riverside Drive, just east of Ouellette Avenue.

According to Lyons, there typically would have already been one or two of these events but because of provincial COVID -19 restrictions, this will be the first one.