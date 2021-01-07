Bjorkstrand, Blue Jackets Agree on New Deal



The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Oliver Bjorkstrand to a five-year contract extension worth 27 million dollars (US).

The deal will keep one of the team's best young players in Columbus through the 2025-26 season.

Bjorkstrand led the team in goals, game-winning goals and multi-point outings, and he finished third in shots despite missing 21 games due to injury last season.



In other hockey news, the Nashville Predators have signed forward Luke Kunin to a two-year, $4-point-6 million dollar U-S contract.

The Predators acquired the 23-year-old in an October trade with Minnesota. Kunin has played in 131 career N-H-L games and has 52 points.

The Vancouver Canucks have inked prospect Carson Focht to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 20-year-old centre played 61 games for the Western Hockey League's Calgary Hitmen last season, amassing 56 points (32 goals, 24 assists).



Vancouver picked Focht 133rd overall in the 2019 NHL draft.



with files from (The Canadian Press)