Bjugstad scores twice for Oilers in 6-3 win over Kings, Edmonton leads series 3-2

EDMONTON - Nick Bjugstad scored a pair of goals for the Oilers in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings as Edmonton took a 3-2 lead in their playoff series.

The Oilers are a win away from advancing to the second round. Game 6 is Saturday in Los Angeles. A Game 7, if necessary, would be Monday in Edmonton.

Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, Zach Hyman and Brett Kulak also scored for Edmonton.

Captain Connor McDavid had a pair of assists, as did defencemen Mattias Ekholm and Darnell Nurse.

Stuart Skinner returned to Edmonton's net after he was swapped out for Jack Campbell a period into Edmonton's Game 4 overtime win Sunday.

The 24-year-old Edmontonian made 25 saves for the win.

