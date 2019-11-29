Black Cats on Sale for Black Friday in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is offering a Black Friday sale of its own.

All cats, kittens and pocket pets, with any black on their fur, will have their adoption fees reduced to $10.

The site on Provincial Rd. near Cabana Rd. E. currently has almost 400 cats and 50 pocket pets.

Executive Director Melanie Coulter is hoping people will get just as excited to find pets a 'forever home' as they are for shopping.

"Everyone's talking about shopping, but we really want people to think about adopting," she says. "We have some great deals on animals available for adoption. Cats, kittens, rabbits and Guinea pigs, any of them with any black on their fur can be adopted for only $10."

Coulter says it's a great deal for anyone on the fence about adopting.

"Cat adoption fees are anywhere from $125 for adults to $150 for kittens and then there's a $30 administrative fee, so it is a big discount," she added.

She says they hope the discount will help free up some much needed space.

"Higher than usual numbers this time a year and this is the time of year where, we're normally trying to give some of the cats who've been around for a while a little bit more space to show themselves. It's hard to do that when we're at our peak capacity," says Coulter.

The adoption centre is open Friday, November 29th from 12pm to 7pm.

All other cats, kittens and pocket pets will have their adoption fees cut by half and the administration fee will be waived.