Black Lives Matter Flag Allegedly Stolen in Chatham-Kent
Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating the alleged theft of a Black Lives Matter (BLM) flag.
According to police, officers responded to a theft complaint last Sunday in Dresden.
Police say the investigation revealed a man allegedly stole the BLM flag from the corner of Main Street and North Street and fled the area on a motorcycle.
Police say the same flag was removed from the area the night before and was discovered in a nearby garbage can.
In a release police say, "We would like to remind everyone that hate or bias has no place in our society. This behaviour will not be tolerated here in Chatham-Kent as this form of discrimination undermines everyone’s safety."
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.