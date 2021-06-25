iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Black Lives Matter Flag Allegedly Stolen in Chatham-Kent

am800-news-black-lives-matter-flag

Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating the alleged theft of a Black Lives Matter (BLM) flag.

According to police, officers responded to a theft complaint last Sunday in Dresden.

Police say the investigation revealed a man allegedly stole the BLM flag from the corner of Main Street and North Street and fled the area on a motorcycle.

Police say the same flag was removed from the area the night before and was discovered in a nearby garbage can.

In a release police say, "We would like to remind everyone that hate or bias has no place in our society. This behaviour will not be tolerated here in Chatham-Kent as this form of discrimination undermines everyone’s safety."

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE