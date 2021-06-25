Black Lives Matter Flag Allegedly Stolen in Chatham-Kent

Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating the alleged theft of a Black Lives Matter (BLM) flag.

According to police, officers responded to a theft complaint last Sunday in Dresden.

Police say the investigation revealed a man allegedly stole the BLM flag from the corner of Main Street and North Street and fled the area on a motorcycle.

Police say the same flag was removed from the area the night before and was discovered in a nearby garbage can.

In a release police say, "We would like to remind everyone that hate or bias has no place in our society. This behaviour will not be tolerated here in Chatham-Kent as this form of discrimination undermines everyone’s safety."

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.