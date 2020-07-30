Blackhawks Ban Native American Headdresses

The Chicago Blackhawks are banning headdresses at home games as part of their pledge to honour the Native American community.

The NHL team says it consulted with Native American partners to establish new policies and initiatives.

The Blackhawks will further integrate Native American culture and storytelling into game presentation and community involvement.

The team said earlier this month it will continue to use the Blackhawks name because it honours a Native American leader who has been an inspiration to generations.

Washington's NFL team dropped the name Redskins, Edmonton's CFL team dropped the name Eskimos, and Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians are considering a change.



with files from Associated Press