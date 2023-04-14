iHeartRadio
Blackhawks say Toews will not return to team next season


Chicago Blackhawks centre Jonathan Toews (19) is shown during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Tampa, Fla. on Jan. 21, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP Chris O'Meara)

CHICAGO - Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not return to the team next year, ending a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons. 

General manager Kyle Davidson says the team will not re-sign its longtime center, who turns 35 on April 29.

Toews was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2006 draft. 

He was just 20 years old when he became the 34th captain in team history in July 2008. 

Toews could decide to retire after missing a chunk of this season with what he described as symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

