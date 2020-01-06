Blackhawks Skate By Red Wings in Chicago

Adam Boqvist scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as the Blackhawks rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Red Wings 4-2 in Chicago on Sunday.

Dylan Strome, Dylan Sikura and Dominik Kubalik also lit the lamp for Chicago, which has won six of eight.

The Red Wings jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals by Filip Zadina and Luke Glendening.

The Wings have lost eight of their last nine games.

The Red Wings welcome Montreal to Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.

With files from MetroSource