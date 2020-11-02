Blackhawks to Announce Indigenous Land Acknowledgment

The Chicago Blackhawks home games will now begin with the reading of an Indigenous land acknowledgment.

The NHL team made the announcement Sunday, which is also the first day of Native American Heritage Month.

The Blackhawks say they acknowledge all of their spaces "stand on the homelands" of numerous Native American tribes.

In addition, the team recognized their namesake Sauk War Leader Black Hawk, "serves as a continuous reminder" of their "responsibility to the Native American communities."

With files from the Associated Press