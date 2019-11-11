Blackhawks Trim Toronto, Wings Stop Golden Knights

The Chicago Blackhawks reeled off four goals in the first period and held on to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 at the United Center.

Patrick Kane scored two goals and assisted on another, while Brandon Saad scored the deciding fifth goal at 16;26 of the third for a 5-3 lead.

Robin Lehner racked up 53 saves as Chicago won its third straight home game.

William Nylander scored a pair of goals for Toronto and Auston Matthews finished with four assists.

In other NHL action Sunday, Anthony Mantha scored the go-ahead goal with 31 seconds left in the third period as the Detroit Red Wings stunned the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 at LCA.

Madison Bowey tied the game midway through the third for Detroit. Jonathan Bernier stopped 17-of-19 shots as the Red Wings won their second straight.