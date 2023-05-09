Blackhawks win NHL draft lottery, get to pick Connor Bedard

SECAUCUS, N.J. - The Chicago Blackhawks have won the NHL draft lottery and the right to select Connor Bedard with the first pick.

Chicago had the third-highest odds of winning it at 11.5%.

Bedard is considered the top draft-eligible prospect available since Connor McDavid in 2015.

Bedard's 72 goals and 143 points with Regina of the Western Hockey League were the most of any junior hockey player in Canada.

League-worst Anaheim won the lottery to pick second and choose among forwards Adam Fantilli from Canada, Matvei Michkov from Russia and Leo Carlsson from Sweden at the draft June 28 in Nashville.