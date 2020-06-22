Blaydes Dominates at UFC Fight Night

Curtis Blaydes controlled the ground game on his way to a unanimous decision win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas Saturday. Blaydes, who moved to 14-and-2, held control for just under 20 of the 25 minutes of the fight and landed 14 take downs.

On the undercard, Josh Emmett beat Shane Burgos by unanimous decision, Raquel Pennington beat Marion Reneau by Unanimous Decision, Belal Muhammad beat Lyman Good by unanimous decision, and Jim Miller got Roosevelt Roberts to submit.

A paiar of Canadian's also earned wins as flyweight Gillian Robertson choked out American Cortney Casey in the third round and Quebec City middleweight Marc-Andre Barriault stopped Poland's Oskar Piechota late in the second round for his first UFC win after three straight losses.

There was controversy in the preliminaries as Max Rohskopf attempted to throw in the towel against his opponent, Austin Hubbard, but his corner man refused to acknowledge his statements of "call it." It wasn't until a Nevada State Athletic Commission inspector stepped in that the fight was stopped before the third round.

with files from TSN