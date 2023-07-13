Blenheim man arrested by CK Police for B&E

A Blenheim man is facing numerous charges following an incident early Thursday morning.

According to Chatham-Kent Police, officers on general patrol noticed a man acting suspiciously just before 4 a.m. and stopped to investigate on Chatham Street South in Harwich Township.

When approached by officers, police say the man fled the area.

After a short foot chase, the man was located by police who then used a conducted energy weapon to take the man into custody.

Police say a subsequent search of the man turned up stolen credit cards and suspected cocaine.

The 40-year-old was taken to police headquarters and charged with trespassing at night, break and enter, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released with conditions and will appear in Chatham court on August 10.