Blenheim man charged with impaired driving after vehicle stop on Bloomfield Road

A driver was taken into custody early Saturday morning after displaying signs of intoxication while interacting with an Ontario Provincial Police officer.

Around 2:27 a.m., Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) relayed a report of a suspected impaired driver on Bloomfield Road near Highway 401.

Members of the OPP Elgin County (Chatham Detachment) located the vehicle on Bloomfield Road near 11th Line in Chatham-Kent.

Police say the driver was arrested and taken to CKPS for futher testing.

A 27-year-old Blenheim man has been charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The man also lost his licence for 90 days and had his vehicle impounded for 7 days.

He's scheuled to appear in a Chatham court room on July 31.

The Elgin OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers.

Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.