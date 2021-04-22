Blenheim Man Dies in Shooting; Two Windsor Teens Charged

A 20-year-old Blenheim man is dead after a shooting in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a shooting at a home in Blenheim around 7pm Wednesday night.

According to police, two men, known to the homeowner attended the residence resulting in a verbal confrontation outside.

Police say one of the men shot the homeowner's friend, who was also at the home at the time.

The man was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Police say the two suspects fled the area but officers located the vehicle within minutes on Communications Road.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver surrendered himself to police however the passenger moved to the driver's seat and fled.

Officers pursued the vehicle and a high risk traffic stop occurred on Kent Bridge Road.

Police say the man was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered.

Constable Renee Cowell says it's the first homicide in 2021 for Chatham-Kent.

She says the investigation continues.

"Residents in Blenheim will see an increase in police presence today as members of our Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit continue to investigate," says Cowell.

Two 19-year-old men from Windsor, have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

They remain in custody pending a bail hearing.