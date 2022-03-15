Blockade near Ambassador Bridge costs city more than $5-million

The blockade near the Ambassador Bridge has cost the city more than $5-million.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says the initial cost estimate is around $5.7-million.

"We do have a high level estimate of costs and we will be seeking reimbursement from the federal and/or provincial governments very soon but it's around $5.7-million that was spent by the City of Windsor to help deal with that international crisis," says Dilkens.

He says says it's unfair for city taxpayers to shoulder the burden.

"It's right for us to go to the feds and the province and say folks we need your help, there's no way we can fund this," he says. "This is not a typical municipal type response. This was something that was done at a time when we had to respond."

Dilkens adds the estimate is not only overtime costs from Windsor police officers.

"We had hundreds and hundreds of officers from all across Canada that came to respond to what was happening down here," says Dilkens. "So they had to be fed, they had to be put up in hotels, there were travel costs and so when you add all of that up, that is why you see over $5-million on the police side and then the rest came from the city, Transit Windsor, EMS, fire and legal and community support."

The blockade on Huron Church Road happened in early February and lasted about one week.

Following the dismantle of the blockade, Windsor police closed a number of access points on Huron Church Road with one of the last remaining closures reopening this past weekend.

The blockade started after groups and individuals were protesting COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.