Blood donor gives blood 193 times

A local man has rolled up his sleeve 193 times to give blood to Canadian Blood Services.

Listener Roy called in to AM800's The Morning Drive to share his story.

He started to give blood when he was about 19-years-old and continued to give until 2017.

"I wanted to do something and really it's just something that came natural to do something and you know you're doing something good," he says. "This was every 12 weeks when I first started. I think I was 19-years-old when I started and I was going until 2017 that's haemoglobin count went from 25 to 30."

He says he built relationships with staff and regular donors.

"I knew their first names and it was wonderful," he says. "It was wonderful. You got to talk to them. They were friendly. It was relaxing."

Friday is the last day for the Windsor blood clinic on Grand Marais Road East.

Back in November, it was announced the clinic was shutting down and a new Canadian Blood Services' plasma donor centre will open in the winter of 2024, in the Roundhouse Centre.

Canadian Blood Services has said it will hold local mobile donation events for O-negative and rare blood donors to help meet the needs of patients across the country.

The first mobile event is set for October 17 at the Ciociaro Club in Oldcastle.