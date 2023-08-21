'Blue Beetle' unseats 'Barbie' atop box office, ending four-week reign

NEW YORK - The DC superhero film "Blue Beetle" led weekend ticket sales with an estimated $25.4 million, according to studio estimates, dethroning "Barbie" from the top spot after a record-setting run that left movie theaters colored pink for a month.

The "Barbie" phenomenon is far from over. Greta Gerwig's film grossed $21.5 million in its fifth weekend.

Its domestic tally is up to $567.3 million.

The other half of "Barbenheimer" also continues to perform remarkably well.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" took in $10.6 million in its fifth week.

With a $285.2 million domestic total, "Oppenheimer" now owns the distinction of being the biggest box-office hit never to land No. 1 at the weekend box office.