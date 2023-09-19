Blue Jackets executive admits a 'major misstep' in hiring Mike Babcock, who was forced to resign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets owners and executives on Monday were contrite over the forced resignation of controversial coach Mike Babcock days before the opening of training camp and eager to move on from the turmoil that engulfed the organization.

"All we can do now is learn from it and do everything we can to help our coaches and players get ready for the season," said John Davidson, the Blue Jackets' president of hockey operations. "I know this is a major misstep that we have to move past."

Babcock resigned on Sunday after requesting to view photos on players' cellphones as part of a bonding effort led to an investigation last week by the NHL and the NHL Players' Association. He was gone after two months on the job, with assistant Pascal Vincent tapped to replace him and given a two-year contract.

Despite the misstep, Davidson and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen remain in charge of hockey operations, with ownership confirming that in a statement.

"We do not anticipate further changes to our hockey leadership team at this time," the owners, led by John P. McConnell, said. "Additional disruptions would be detrimental to our players and coaches as they prepare for the opening of training camp in two days."

Kekalainen said he met with players Monday and apologized for the situation.