Blue Jackets Rally Past Canucks 5-3

Zach Werenski and Emil Bemstrom scored on power plays during Columbus' four-goal, third-period rally and the slumping Blue Jackets stunned the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 Sunday night.

Riley Nash and Gustav Nyquist also scored in the third period for Columbus, which ended a two-game skid and moved three points ahead of Carolina for the second Eastern Conference wild card.

It was the Blue Jackets' first regulation win since Feb. 7 and their second victory in 11 games.

Werenski, Nash and Kevin Stenlund each had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Murray had two assists in his return after missing 34 games to injury. Jonas Korpisalo made 36 saves.

Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored for Vancouver, and Louis Domingue stopped 30 shots in his first appearance since being acquired from New Jersey at the trade deadline.

The Canucks have dropped three in a row and six of their last seven games on the road.

