Blue Jackets Snap Skid

The Columbus Blue Jackets have moved into a virtual tie for the first wild-card in the NHL's Eastern Conference while ending an eight-game losing streak.

Emil Bemstrom scored 4:35 into overtime to send the Jackets past the Senators, 4-3.

Ottawa took a 3-2 lead on Colin White's goal 9:16 into the third period, but Columbus countered with Stefan Matteau's tally 29 seconds later.

Nick Foligno scored twice and Boone Jenner had two assists as the Jackets pulled even with the Islanders in the Metropolitan Division standings, two points ahead of Carolina.

The Isles and Hurricanes each have three games in hand.